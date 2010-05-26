Robert Shiller: BP Oil Spill Could Hammer Consumer Confidence

Robert Shiller spoke with Bloomberg Television anchor Margaret Brennan about the new Case-Shiller index numbers, but also the impact of the BP oil leak on consumer sentiment.



0:33 This is a time of extraordinary uncertainty about home prices, particularly because stimulus measures are being withdrawn

1:25 The government’s measures brought sales forward, and its going to have an impact on the summer buying season

2:10 The double dip worry is on people’s minds and it could happen, with worries over Greece and the BP oil spill

2:55 BP oil spill damages our sense of confidence in our government and corporations; unpredictable how that will impact the market

3:50 The stock market rally has been amazing, volatility suggests higher risk going forward

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.