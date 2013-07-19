Report: Former CIA Station Chief Detained In Panama

A former CIA station chief for Milan, Italy, has allegedly been detained in Panama, the Associated Press reports.



Robert Seldon Lady was one of 23 Americans convicted in Italian court for the kidnapping (“rendition”) of Egyptian cleric Osama Hassan Mustafa Nasr, aka Abu Omar.

From the AP:

The Italian justice ministry says a former CIA station chief who was convicted in the 2003 abduction of an Egyptian terror suspect from a street of Milan has been detained in Panama.

The ministry — which notes they don’t know exactly when or where Lady was detained — gave Lady 9 years in prison for the conviction, and will likely make moves to extradite the former agent back to Italy.

Washington has yet to issue a statement on the detainment.

Lady’s capture, if confirmed, would be yet another blow to the Agency in what has turned out to be quite a tough year.

They’ve been plagued with everything from fallout over their involvement in a Kathryn Bigelow movie, to outed station chiefs, to agents captured allegedly in the process of recruiting double agents.

They’ve also come under fire for their involvement in Benghazi, and a shooting in Pakistan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.