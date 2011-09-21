ROBERT SCOBLE: Why I'm Still Betting My Future On Google+

This post originally appeared on Robert Scoble’s Google+ profile.



If you haven’t noticed yet, my blog at http://scobleizer.com isn’t the same. It has no life. It’s just a reprinting of some of the most interesting stuff that happened elsewhere already.

Most of the tech press is like that too. Yeah, they are trying to play games to get us to come and visit their little islands of content, but the action has moved away from blogs.

My ATTENTION has definitely moved.

On my screens I have five screens:

Google+.

Facebook.

Twitter (I use the Twitter Mac app so tweets scroll down the stream).

Quora. I see interesting news break there, which is interesting because it’s a QA site.

Hacker News open too. The nerdiest amongst us hangs out there (programmers, etc).

What I’m noticing is Google+ gets the best stuff first. And this is “with no one on it.” (That claim cracks me up, a new post shows up every 20 seconds, 24 hours a day, and that’s with following only 5,000 people here).

So, my inbound is already higher quality than pretty much anywhere.

Blogging is about telling a story. Google+ lets me do that “good enough” (yeah, I wish I had more typographical controls, and ways to embed pictures into the text, and stuff, but I bet that’s coming as Google+ and Blogger get rethought and moved together).

That said, out of 1,000 average users how many of them use Google to search for content? Nearly every one. How many have advanced enough social graphs on Google+ or Facebook or Twitter to bring good content to them? I’d say fewer than 100.

So, it is still VERY IMPORTANT for content producers like me to be on Google. I see it everyday. My videos get more views after a month, due to Google and other search engines, than they do in the first day (which is when you’d see them on social networks).

Guess what? Google+ items are the best way to get my media into Google search. I’m already seeing that. Now that there’s a search engine here on Google+ it’s even a bigger deal.

Facebook doesn’t understand search. Not yet, at least. They do understand capturing emotion better, which is due to them using terms like “friend” and “like.” Those are emotion capturing terms, which is why most people’s social graphs are better, stronger, and more interesting on Facebook than they are on Google+ (already most people have circled users that don’t bring any value in here, which is why you see complaint after complaint of no engagement, no content, no users. They are all wrong, but to them I’m wrong. What really happened there is Google failed them due to its inability to capture emotional ties properly).

Which brings me to this picture.

How do you best capture the EMOTION of your time? Blogging? Not for me anymore. Tweeting? Not for me anymore (I will continue being there, mostly to let people who won’t leave that system know what I’m doing and where I’m doing it — it has turned into a UI for my Facebook and Google behaviours). Facebooking? Yes. I’m still there and will be for forseeable future at http://facebook.com/robertscoble

But my hub is Google+.

Now, what do I do with my blog? I have some ideas:

1. Use it to give certain readers a low-noise place to follow what I REALLY care about. If I post it on my blog you know I’ve thought it out some more and have something deeper to say than if I said it here.

2. Use it as a “backup” for my content and ideas. That way if Google or Facebook decides to block me, or limit my participation here somehow you still can find me (Facebook kicked me off the system for a day a few years ago, so this is still a fear of mine).

But other than that, what is my blog for? Monetization? Nope. My bosses are very willing to pay me even if I give up my blog completely. Branding? Does having a big logo help anyone? Really?

How is your view of a blog changing due to this battle between Facebook and Google?

