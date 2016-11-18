The guy who ruined Google Glass with a shower selfie is at it again with Snapchat's Spectacles

Robert Scoble Robert Scoble in 2013 wearing Google Glass in the shower. Scoble pulled the same pose again in 2016 with the release of Snap’s Spectacles.

Robert Scoble has done it again.

The super-enthusiastic tech pundit is infamous for a 2013 photo of himself wearing Google Glass in the shower. In it, Scoble looks like he’s red-faced screaming in joy at the camera while still wet and naked in the shower.

Google killed the consumer version of Google Glass two years later in the wake of problems with battery life, privacy concerns and the product’s reputation for being geeky and generally uncool. It’s hard to know how much the shower picture contributed to the perception, but it certainly didn’t help. Even Google’s founder, Larry Page, told Scoble that he “didn’t appreciate” the shower selfie.

Snapchat Snap Spectacles

When Snapchat unveiled its new Spectacles camera glasses this month, the company went out of its way to avoid the Google Glass image problem, targeting the sunglasses to non-techie crowds and playing up the cool factor.

Well, Snapchat PR’s worst nightmare has just come true, and Scoble is back in the shower.

The tech aficionado posted a picture of himself in the shower on Thursday, defiantly sticking his tongue out. To be fair, Scoble looks better in this picture: He appears to have gotten a new hairdo, he’s upgraded the tiles in his shower and he’s not all wet.

Or perhaps the glasses make all the difference.

