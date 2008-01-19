Robert Scoble On The Web, Without The Video

Internet users around the world know that videoblogger Robert Scoble has left struggling PodTech to help run Fast Company’s new web video network. But FastCompany.TV doesn’t launch until March. How to satisfy your Scoble fix until then?

One option: Don’t watch “one of the most popular technology bloggers in the world” — listen to him. He’s appearing this afternoon on BlogTalkRadio, a N.J.-based Web radio broadcaster. We’re intrigued by BlogTalk, founded by telco veteran Alan Levy: The elevator pitch is that the company, which launched in September, lets anyone who wants to run host their own Web radio show, in the same way that blogging software has turned everyone who wants to into a publisher.

Obviously there’s a huge risk here — bad radio is even worse than bad writing — but Alan says people like the stuff his radio amateurs are creating. He says he’s on pace to log 2.4 million downloads or streams this month. He’s just ramping up sales efforts, and says that radio hosts will keep between 35% and 50% of any dollars associated with their show.

You can tune in to hear Robert and Alan chat live at 3pm est here; we’re pretty sure that the show gets archived almost immediately after airing.

