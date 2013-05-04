SCOBLE: Here's How I Know Google Glass Is A Big Deal

Robert Scoble showering with Google Glass

Tech pundit and Google Glass devotee Robert Scoble has been taking some flack for his enthusiasm over the product.



Wired bluntly states that “guys like [Scoble] could kill Google Glass before it ever gets off the ground.”

But Scoble is unapologetic for his rampant fervor for the device.

He writes on Facebook that “A great product will survive all abuse. Google Glass is a great product. How do I know? Every person I put it on (I did it dozens of times at 500 Startups yesterday) smiles. No other product has done that since the iPod.”

We think the iPhone is a more recent product that fits that category, but the point is solid – if Google’s device is truly going to be the Next Big Thing, all the pictures in the world of of people taking a Google Glass shower won’t stop it.

