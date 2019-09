Tech pundit Robert Scoble got Google Glass. Tech pundit Robert Scoble loves Google Glass. And while you weren’t looking on Google+, tech pundit Robert Scoble posted a picture of himself wearing Google Glass while he was showering. (He says they still work after a “full-on” soaking.)



