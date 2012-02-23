Robert Scoble Is In Talks To Be The 'Pretty Face' Of A New Angel Investment Fund*

Photo: Flickr/Jolie O’Dell

UPDATE: Robert Scoble says the report isn’t true. He has a full explanation in the comments below.EARLIER: Robert Scoble, a Rackspace employee and massive presence in the tech blogosphere, is also getting involved with an angel investment fund, Dan Lyons of The Daily Beast reports.



Lyons said he got a call from a venture capitalist who said he was recently offered a chance to participate in an angel fund that involves Scoble.

Sound familiar? It should — Mike Arrington, another prominent tech blogger, also started a venture capital fund called the CrunchFund.

The VC tells Lyons that the undertone of the pitch was, “The deal is that Scoble invests in XYZ company, and he makes sure they get a lot of press.”

Scoble’s reply to Lyons was, “Hah. There is some bar talk about this but nothing official yet. I am interested but not anywhere close and certainly I wouldn’t be managing it,” adding, “I doubt I would be more than a pretty face on any such fund.”

Lyons’ VC source passed on the fund because he doesn’t think Scoble is that influential. He said, “I think there’s a mismatch between what goes on in his mind and reality.”

