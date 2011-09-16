Bill Simmons Just Called Out The Two Biggest Villains Of The NBA Lockout In An Epic Twitter Rant

Suns owner Robert Sarver and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert are actively “hurting NBA lockout progress,” according to Grantland editor in chief Bill Simmons.



Here’s what he tweeted about Sarver:

Sarver overpaid for team, spent last few years slicing $$$$ and turned Suns fans against him. Not he wants to blow up the system? Go away.

And Gilbert:

Gilbert also overpaid for his team, overpaid players FOR YEARS and would love the current system had LBJ stayed. Now it’s no good for him?

The NBA owners are trying to get back a few percentage points of revenue from the 57% that the players currently get.

rumours have it that the owners also want more protection from star players bolting small market teams for big market ones.

Simmons doesn’t say why exactly these owners are hurting the progress. But he isn’t optimistic.

“Look how they run their real teams. I have no hope,” he added.

Here’s the full seven-part rant:

1 Keep hearing Gilbert/Sarver are hurting NBA lockout progress from owner’s side. This pisses me off for a variety of reasons, but mainly…

2 Sarver overpaid for team, spent last few years slicing $$$$ and turned Suns fans against him. Not he wants to blow up the system? Go away.

3 Gilbert also overpaid for his team, overpaid players FOR YEARS and would love the current system had LBJ stayed. Now it’s no good for him?

4 None of the newer owners who overpaid for teams should have any real say in this lockout. It’s not our fault they made dumb purchases.

5 NFL lockout was led by Kraft, Jones + Richardson, 3 of the shrewdest and most ruthless businessman we have as sports owners.

6 NBA lockout has owners like Dolan, Gilbert, Sarver and Taylor prominently involved. Look how they run their real teams. I have no hope.

7 And on the other side, you have the 5 best agents trying to pull a fast one on Billy Hunter and bump him out. What an f-ing mess. The end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.