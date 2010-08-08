Robert Rubin Warns Against Destabilizing Effects Of Another Stimulus

This is actually a bit surprising.



Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin has come out against more stimulus. He told CNN (according to Bloomberg) that while the economy may have some bumps and may slow, further stimulus might cause uncertainty and hit confidence.

It’s not clear what kind of uncertainty he meant — perhaps uncertainty on the deficit reduction scenario though he then went on to oppose the expiry of the Bush tax cuts, which is also a kind of stimulus, and relies on similar logic (and is also deficit negative, most likely).

Former Bush Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill also opposes more stimulus, though that’s not all that surprising.

