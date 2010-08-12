He's Ba-ack: Robert Rubin Returns To Wall Street

About a year after leaving Citigroup, Robert Rubin, the former Treasury Secretary is back.



Turns out he’s going to a boutique investment bank.

Andrew Ross Sorkin reports:.

Mr. Rubin had been seen at several meetings with Centerview clients in recent weeks, which had led to whispers about his next move. Centerview, founded in 2006, is planning to announce his appointment within the firm on Thursday.

On CNBC, Sorkin explained that while Rubin is vilified in the public (his association with Clintonomics, his MASSIVE Citigroup pay package, and its subsequent downfall etc.) he’s still respected in the business community, and obviously will instantly raise Centerview’s profile.

Rubin will advise clients, and just generally be a big name.

