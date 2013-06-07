Film Directors Have Found Another Incredible Use For Twitter

Director Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City,” “Machete”) recently released a new short film called “Two Scoops.”



To complete the film he enlisted the help of his Twitter followers asking them to suggest weapons, design a villain, and cast a character.

He even asked fans to submit photos of themselves to be used as missing people posters in the film.

Here’s a trailer for Two Scoops, the short film you and I will finish!youtu.be/yNktVjf1n18. Part of my project w/ @blackberry #KeepMoving — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) March 18, 2013

Calling all filmmakers/actors!Two Scoops needs your help to be completed. Your first assignment: bit.ly/ZtjKdE #KeepMoving — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) March 19, 2013

So, now for Act 2 of Two Scoops. I need your ideas for a monster slaying gadget, here’s my brief:bit.ly/10zyl6b #KeepMoving — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) April 3, 2013

Act 3 – Create a monster! Draw what you think it should look like and my FX team will bring it to life: bit.ly/10Rz7gM #KeepMoving — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) April 10, 2013

The experiment is one of four Blackberry 10 Keep Moving Projects where celebrities ranging from Rodriguez to Alicia Keys engage fans to participate in different video projects.

Rodriguez’s “Two Scoops” is an 11-minute short following two ice cream truck employees who battle it out with evil monsters.

Here’s one of the tweets that made it into the final cut.

@rodriguezweapon throws an electrified Yo-Yo, gives an electrical discharge, then returns to the weapon to be charged again! #keepmoving — Musike Di Diable (@musikedidiable) April 5, 2013

Holy &%$, my weapon idea made it into Robert Rodriguez new short film “Two Scoops!!!!!, THANKS!!! @rodriguez #twoscoops #blackberry — Musike Di Diable (@musikedidiable) May 30, 2013

We’ve seen other directors take a different approach to Twitter recently. Marc Webb and Bryan Singer are big on tweeting images from the sets of their respective upcoming films, “The Amazing Spider-Man” sequel and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

We wouldn’t be surprised to start seeing more Hollywood figures start using a similar approach to get traction on YouTube, television, and future films.

Check out Rodriguez’s completed project below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.