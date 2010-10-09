City Manager Who Earned $1.5 Million May Sue California For Not Paying Him More

Robert Rizzo, the drunk driving city manager who earned between $800,000 and $1.5 million last year, is now trying to get even more money from California.



Shockingly, it sounds like the ousted administrator of Bell, Calif. may have a strong case, according to the LA Times.

Rizzo says the state is violating labour laws by not paying his salary for 2010. He also says the state is reneging on agreements to provide severance pay.

People in the town are furious: “This is Rizzo’s way of spiting us. The city will now have to get a lawyer and fight him on this. He’s literally just abusing us more,” a community activist tells the LA Times.

So far the state government has failed to intervene, with Schwarzenegger vetoing two bills that targeted local government pay.

