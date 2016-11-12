Robert Redford says he's retiring from acting

Legendary actor Robert Redford has announced that he will retire from acting once he’s done with the two films he’s currently working on.

The 80-year-old Oscar winner revealed the news in an interview with his grandson, Dylan, for the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, which is doing a retrospective on the actor that concludes on Saturday.

“I’m getting tired of acting,” Redford said. “I’m an impatient person, so it’s hard for me to sit around and do take after take after take.”

Redford is currently working on two projects, “Our Souls at Night,” starring Jane Fonda, and “The Old Man and the Gun,” which will star Casey Affleck and reteam Redford with his “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery.

“Once they’re done then I’m going to say, ‘OK, that’s goodbye to all that,’ and then just focus on directing,” Redford said.

It’s still going to be a little while until Redford packs it in, however. “Our Souls at Night” is still in postproduction and “The Old Man and the Gun” hasn’t begun shooting yet.

But this looks to mark the retirement of one of the greatest actors to ever grace the screen.

Redford is known for starring in all-time classics like “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All The President’s Men,” and “The Sting,” to name just a small few.

He won a best director Oscar in 1981 for “Ordinary People,” and has not said he’ll retire from directing.

In 1978 he founded the organisation that would become the Sundance Film Festival, which has largely fuelled the current independent film industry in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.