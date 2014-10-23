Robert Redford Is In Sydney, Hanging Out With Cate Blanchett For The Next Two Months

Cate Blanchett and Robert Redford together in New York earlier this year

If the guy grabbing a latte in a Surry Hills cafe in the lead up to Christmas looks like Robert Redford, it’s probably because it is.

The Oscar-winning actor is in Sydney to shoot a feature film, Truth, with our resident Academy Award-winner, Cate Blanchett. Sydney scored the shoot after the NSW Government enticed the producers here for an undisclosed sum through the state ‘s investment attraction scheme.

New deputy premier and arts minister Troy Grant announced the deal this morning with Blanchett, saying the eight-week shoot will create 208 jobs and inject $11 million into the local economy. A majority of the post-production will also be done in NSW.

“Screen NSW has negotiated with the producers to bring this production to the state against strong competition from other possible locations around the world,” Mr Grant said.

The film is being financed by James Packer’s RatPac Entertainment and the Blue Lake Media Fund with support from the NSW Government.

Truth is an adaption of the book Truth and Duty, by former CBS News producer Mary Mapes, about the downfall of 60 Minutes presenter Dan Rather in the wake of the 2004 scandal over President George W Bush’s Texas Air National Guard service record. Redford plays the veteran American news anchor.

It will be the directorial debut of James Vanderbilt, who wrote Zodiac and both Spider-Man movies and is also a co-producer of the film.

