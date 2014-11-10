Robert Plant Tore Up A Near $1 Billion Offer From Richard Branson To Reunite Led Zeppelin

Whole lotta cash. Picture: Getty Images.

Sir Richard Branson is reportedly “gutted” by Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant tearing up a 500 million pound ($918 million) contract to reform the band.

Led Zep’s two other surviving members, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, probably aren’t too impressed either, having quickly agreed to the deal.

“They have tried to talk him round but there is no chance,” a source told the Sunday Mirror. “His mind is made up and that’s that.

“When he said no and ripped up the paperwork he had been given, there was an enormous sense of shock.”

The band broke up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. Bonham’s son Jason was reportedly offered a wage to tour with the band on what would have been a 35-date schedule across three cities – London, Berlin and New Jersey.

Branson was offering the original trio 190 million pounds each in payments and merchandise royalties.

He was reportedly prepping one of his jets as “The Starship” for the tour.

Read more on Branson’s bid to reunite Led Zeppelin at The Mirror.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.