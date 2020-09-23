10 true stories that prove Robert Pattinson is the most interesting celebrity in Hollywood

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Robert Pattinson is one

Robert Pattinson isn’t just one of the most talented celebrities in Hollywood right now, but one of its most interesting.

From the stories that come out of how he prepares for roles, to the wild comments he makes in interviews, he is never a bore.

Here we look back on 10 true stories that show why we’ll never get enough of Robert Pattinson.

Let’s face it, we can’t get enough of the idiosyncratic behaviour of celebrities. And right now, there’s no one more fascinating in Hollywood than Robert Pattinson.

As the actor has evolved in his career since becoming hugely famous thanks to the “Twilight” franchise, so has his legend as being one of the most interesting people in the business. Whether it’s the insight we get from how he prepares for roles (like forming an accent on his own for his character in “The Devil All the Time” or throwing up before scenes while making “The Lighthouse”), or the completely off the wall comments about himself he makes while doing interviews (which a couple of times he’s admitted were not true), Pattinson is never a bore. And that’s one reason why we can’t get enough of him.

Here we look back on the 10 times Pattinson has shown that he's the most interesting celebrity in Hollywood.

He was expelled from an all-boys school for selling porno magazines.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP ‘I was terrible,’ Pattinson told Howard Stern in 2017.

In an indication that Pattinson’s mischievous side has always been with him, the actor revealed to Howard Stern in 2017 that he was expelled from the all-boys school he attended as a kid for selling pornographic magazines to students.

Pattinson explained he would steal the magazines from newsstands.

“I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack,” he told Stern.

But that’s what led to him being caught. An employee realised what he was doing and told him he had a choice: either they were calling the cops or his parents. He chose his parents. But word got back to the school leading to him being expelled.

“Every single one of my friends snitched on me,” he said.

Side note: Insider interviewed the convenience store owner who gave Pattinson his first job, which you can read here.

Pattinson crashed the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ after drinking beer and eating pizza all day.

Jon Kopaloff/Filmmagic/Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Steve Granitz/WireImage ‘My agent still sends (the red carpet photos) to this day … I was just pouring with sweat, you can just see the photos I look horrendous,’ he said.

In an example of when you get famous all the weird things you did before gets amplified, Pattinson revealed in the podcast for the Hollywood Foreign Press (which votes for the Golden Globes) that he crashed the “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” premiere in Los Angeles back in 2007.

Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in the franchise. He first appeared in the 2005 movie “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” but then was only in a flashback scene in “Order of the Phoenix.”

But he still wanted to check out the movie, so Pattinson took a stroll to the premiere thinking he could just sneak in.

“I’m just walking down Hollywood and it was a long walk I can’t even remember, like a 45-minute walk, and it was boiling hot,” he said. “I’d literally been just eating pizzas and drinking beers for the whole summer and looked disgusting.”

But Potter fans never forget a character. So when Pattinson showed up he was swarmed by Cedric Diggory fans. And before he knew it he was on the red carpet with the rest of the cast.

His agent wasn’t pleased because he looked “like an unbelievable mess.”

“They were like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you being photographed like this? You look like you’re out of your mind!'” Pattinson said.

Pattinson lied to Matt Lauer that the first time he went to the circus a clown died.

Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty ‘I actually made the whole thing up,’ he revealed later.

In the first indication that Pattinson would always be a wild card when it came to doing press, the actor sat down in 2011 for what should have been the typical “Today” show interview to promote a movie. In this case, “Water for Elephants,” in which he plays a character who joins a travelling circus. But in chatting with Matt Lauer, Pattinson spoke about the first time he went to the circus.

Here’s how the interaction with Lauer went down:

Pattinson: “The first time I went to see the circus, somebody died,” Pattinson said. “One of the clowns died.”

Lauer: “How did he die?”

Pattinson: “His little car exploded. The joke car exploded on him.”

Lauer: “Are you being serious right now?”

Pattinson: “Seriously. Yeah. My parents had to – everybody ran out. It was terrifying. It was the only time I’ve ever been to the circus.”

The deadpan delivery is amazing acting. And not just Lauer, but everyone was convinced Pattinson went through this traumatic experience as a child. Then later at the German premiere of the movie, he revealed that it was all a lie.

“I actually made the whole thing up,” he said while on stage with the rest of the cast.

He once said he wanted to spice up a sex scene in ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2’ by including a walrus.

Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2.’

As we see now with the roles he’s chosen since the “Twilight” franchise, Pattinson is always up for some weird stuff in his movies.

In 2012, while doing press for “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” the actor revealed what he would do for a sex scene in the movie if he was the director.

“I would put [the sex scene] the last day of the schedule,” he explained to BBC Radio 1. “[I’d] say, ‘Listen, I’ve got to have a closed set. It’s really, really important. No one can see the monitors or anything,’ and then just put like a walrus in or something.”

Now, is this him just having fun with another reporter? Hard to say. But either way, we can’t get enough of Pattinson’s creative insights.

Pattinson was craving a New York City hot dog — so he made a short film about it.

GQ Robert Pattinson in the short film, ‘Fear & Shame.’

What happens when a celebrity is on a press tour and he just wants to go outside to grab a bite? That’s the dilemma Pattinson hilariously delves into for a short film that he wrote and stars in titled “Fear & Shame.”

Produced for GQ in 2017, we watch as Pattinson toils inside a New York City hotel room, wishing he could go outside but knowing he would be bombarded by paparazzi. Throughout there’s a voiceover of Pattinson’s inner thoughts, in which he speaks in a sinister voice.

But when Pattinson sees a man eating a hot dog on the street, he finally leaves his room and embarks on a quest to find a New York City hot dog, throughout fearful that someone will recognise him.

Here we get a great glimpse at Pattinson’s self-deprecating sense of humour.

Pattinson said that he pleasured a dog on the set of ‘Good Time,’ and later admitted it was a joke.

A24 Robert Pattinson in ‘Good Time.’

In another example that shows you always have to be on your toes with Pattinson, he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he sexually pleasured a dog on the set of the 2017 movie “Good Time.”

Here’s what Pattinson said:

“There’s a big dog. There was actually, sadly, another dog, which was cast, who is this big dog’s son, but it died just before. Mustafa, who is the father and this huge, huge dog, was initially in this scene … My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals.

“There’s this one scene we shot- there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.

“I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a p—-!” And the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’ I was like, ‘Just massage the inside of his thighs?!’ I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket.”

Yeah, we have gone up a level since the days of Matt Lauer and dead clowns.

The news spread all over the internet. Even PETA made a statement praising Pattinson with not going forward with it.

Finally, after the movie’s directors tweeted out that the story wasn’t true, Pattinson released a statement: “‘The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiralled out of control. What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the ‘Good Time’ set.”

It’s clear Pattinson tries to entertain himself while doing the constant press commitments that come with doing a movie with these little stunts, but even he has to admit this one was taking his brand of humour a little too far.

To get into the emotional state needed for ‘The Lighthouse,’ Pattinson said he would throw up before scenes.

A24 Robert Pattinson in ‘The Lighthouse.’

Every actor has a different process to get into that emotional head space to make their performance look authentic, and for Pattinson it seems that means throwing up sometimes.

He revealed that while making the 2019 spooky thriller “The Lighthouse” he would often sneak off set before shooting began (so costar Willem Dafoe couldn’t see him) and throw up.

“I think everyone feels very emotional when they’re throwing up, and it’s quite a nice little trick to get there,” he told Mr. Porter.

It was a move that even shocked the famously unconventional Dafoe.

“Sometimes he would beat himself up so bad,” the veteran actor said in the Mr. Porter story of his younger costar.

If you have caused Dafoe to be concerned that means you are really going to some dark places as an actor.

He would spin in circles and put a stone in his shoe while making ‘The Lighthouse’ to feel disoriented.

A24 Robert Pattinson would do some strange things to play his character in ‘The Lighthouse.’

Throwing up wasn’t the only thing Pattinson did to play a character who is slipping into madness while stranded on an island.

The actor told Esquire UK that he would spin in circles before takes and even walked around with a stone in one of his shoes to make himself look disoriented in the movie.

As we’ll see, that manic dedication to his characters has continued.

He has created a pasta dish that can you can hold in your hand.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images Entertainment Robert Pattinson is trying to get into the food game.

Pattinson is nowhere near the first celebrity trying to branch out into other money-making ventures, but I challenge you to find another who is doing it in such an audacious way.

In a May 2020 profile in GQ the actor revealed that he’s been trying to create a way to eat pasta in your hands. Pattinson’s thinking is: Sandwiches, pizza, hamburgers … why not pasta?

The actor explained that it’s a concoction of penne cooked in a bowl with water for eight minutes in a microwave, then place that inside foil with sugar, slices of cheese, breadcrumbs, and pasta sauce in the oven for ten minutes. When finished it’s all put in a bun.

Pattinson said he has even pitched it to a restaurateur in California.

“I told him my business plan and his facial expression didn’t even change afterwards,” he told GQ. “Let alone acknowledge what my plan was. There was absolutely no sign of anything from him, literally. And so it kind of put me off a little bit.”

Is Pattinson’s creation any good? We ate it! Read what we thought of it.

He refused to use a dialect coach to create the Southern accent he uses in ‘The Devil All the Time.’

Glen Wilson/Netflix Pattinson also didn’t let anyone hear the voice until his first day on the set of the movie.

“The Devil All the Time” director, Antonio Campos, hopefully knew what he was getting himself into when he handed an early draft of the screenplay to Pattinson and asked him if he wanted to play a role. Because what transpired after was a waiting game Campos had to do while Pattinson privately crafted how his character in the movie, pastor Preston Teagardin, would sound in the movie.

“Rob was impossible to get dialect coaching,” Campos told Insider. “He just didn’t want to do it. He was just adamant about figuring it out on his own.”

Finally, Pattinson came on set and revealed the high-pitched Southern accent he gave the character.

We can only imagine what Pattinson has in store for us when he plays the lead in the upcoming “The Batman.”

We await patiently for the next chapter in the most interesting career in Hollywood.

