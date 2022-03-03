Robert Pattinson says he counted ‘sips of water’ before shirtless scenes in ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson told People that he cut down on food and drink for “The Batman.”

The actor said he counted “sips of water” before shirtless scenes.

Pattinson also admitted that shame motivated him to work out for the role.

“The Batman” star Robert Pattinson told “People (The TV Show!)” that he cut down on drinking water before shooting shirtless scenes.

In the new superhero movie, Pattinson’s Batman goes head to head with notorious villains like Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Riddler (Paul Dano). The actor previously told MovieMaker that he was haunted by the viral GQ story in 2020 where the actor joked that he was “barely” working out for the movie.

He has since admitted that he has put in a lot of hard work to gain the physicality and muscles needed for the character.

“I had about three months before the movie started, and then you’re working out before and after work all the time,” Pattinson told People’s senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons at the New York City premiere of the movie. “You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you’re counting sips of water.”

Pattinson added that shame was his “biggest motivator” to get fit for the role.

Robert Pattinson shirtless in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

The “Twilight” actor said in a March 2022 cover story for GQ that he felt “really, really, really dead” and “looked green” after the 18-month shoot for “The Batman.”

The actor also told On Demand Entertainment that he is so tired of the diet food for the movie that he never wants to see “a piece of white fish with just lemon on it ever again.”

This is not the first time the actor had to go on a diet for a role. In 2016, he told People that he had “literally eaten nothing” to prepare for his role in “The Lost City of Z.”

“I had literally eaten nothing for the entire time,” he said. “I loved it afterwards, for like a week in London, where I have a 28-inch (71cm) waist. I was like, ‘Ooh! Skinny jeans!'”

“The Batman” is out in theatres on Friday.