Robert Pattinson: 'I've Never Been Interested In Trying To Sell My Personal Life'

Photo: GMA screencap

No amount of food will make Robert Pattinson open up about his recent breakup with actress Kristen Stewart.He just wants to talk movies.



The “Twilight” actor started making the rounds this week in New York City to promote his new film, “Cosmopolis,” but rather, has found himself baited with sweet treats to discuss the “elephant in the room.”

Jon Stewart brought out Ben and Jerry’s ice cream for the actor on Monday night’s “The Daily Show,” to get the actor to open up during his first interview since the couple’s split, joking they were “just two gals catching up.”

However, the actor remained silent about his “Twilight” costar.

This morning on Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos tried his luck by playfully presenting Pattinson with a box of cereal.

“We did our research, and I thought it was more appropriate for breakfast, your favourite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” said Stephanopoulos.

Urging him to dig in and then complimenting his “gripping” performance in “Cosmopolis,” the GMA anchor dived right into addressing what’s on “everyone’s mind.”

“Everybody just wants to know how are you doing? And, what do you want your fans to know about what’s going on in your personal life?”

Take a look at Pattinson’s initial response from the question as he goes from blank stare to nervous in four seconds.

Photo: GMA screencap

Photo: GMA screencap

Photo: GMA screencap

Photo: GMA screencap

Pattinson diverted the question, taking a drawn out sip from a GMA mug, and looking every which way but at Stephanopoulos before stumbling over his words and making it about his fans and his “favourite” cereal.

“I’d like my fans to know that Cinnamon Toast Crunch only has 30 calories a bowl in it for instance,” said Pattinson.

The actor followed up making sure Stephanopoulos and everyone knew the real reason he’s making the rounds in New York this week.

“I’ve never been interested in trying to sell my personal life, and that’s really the only reason people bring it up,” Pattinson told GMA. “The reason you go on to TV is to promote movies … That’s the only way to do it.”

Conversation quickly swung over to Pattinson’s latest film.

Watch the interview below. Stephanopoulos asks Pattinson the big question at the :50 second mark.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Kristen Stewart may be dropped from “Snow White” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.