Heartbroken Robert Pattinson Rang The Opening Bell At The NYSE And A Bunch Of Girls Were Staring At Him

Hollywood heart-throb Robert Pattinson rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning.



Pattinson, who was recently cheated on by his “Twilight” series co-star Kristen Stewart, is currently promoting his new movie “Cosmopolis.”

Check out these photos posted on Twitter by CNBC “Squawk on the Street” producer Sally Shin.

Photo: Twitter.com/SallyShin

Of course, there were a bunch of ladies watching the British actor ring the bell at the Big Board.

Photo: Twitter.com/SallyShin

