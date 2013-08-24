Robert Pattinson On Fame: 'People Don't Realise How Lonely You Are'

Jason Merritt/Getty ‘It’s easy for some people to hate you just because you are famous.’

Robert Pattinson may be the star of the super successful film franchise “Twilight,” but that doesn’t mean he is enjoying the subsequent celebrity.

“It’s strange, you don’t have a normal life anymore,” Pattinson tells Spanish GQ of becoming a teen heartthrob. “You spend much time trying to fight it, but in the end you find another way to live. People don’t realise how lonely you are.”

Aww, we’re sure there are millions of teen girls willing to keep Pattinson company.

“When you become famous, it’s easy for some people to hate you just because you are famous,” adds 27-year-old the star. “That’s why, sometimes, you beat yourself up.”

But, Pattinson adds, “I feel fortunate because success didn’t reach me very young and, at least, I had the opportunity to have a life before.”

Pre-fame, Pattinson never believed he would reach the height of fame he currently has.

“I lived in a small apartment when the [“Twilight”] premiere arrived and didn’t even know if the sequels would be made,” he’s quoted as telling the magazine. “Then came the weekend of the premiere and it was, ‘Oops, now we must do the sequels.'”

