Robert Pattinson says he ‘spent a lot of time living off’ the money he made from ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’

Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’ Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson told GQ that he “spent a lot of time living off the ‘Harry Potter’ money.”

Pattinson starred as a Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

The actor said that he focused on music after “HP” and “ran out of money, basically.”

Robert Pattinson said that the money he earned from his role in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” gave him a comfortable life for a few years.

“I spent a lot of time living off the ‘Harry Potter’ money,” Pattinson said while discussing his most iconic roles in a new video for GQ that coincided with his March 2022 cover story. “I moved to an apartment in Soho in London.”

Pattinson portrayed a Hogwarts student named Cedric Diggory from the Hufflepuff house in the fourth “Harry Potter” film that was released in 2005. “Goblet of Fire” marked his theatrical film debut, after his role in the movie “Vanity Fair” had been scrapped.

The actor told GQ that after “Harry Potter,” he was convinced he was going to pursue music.

“I don’t know where I had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one saying that there’s any kind of music career on the table,” Pattinson said. “But I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money, basically.”

“I was definitely going in the wrong direction in terms of a career, up until ‘Twilight,'” he added.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in ‘Twilight.’ Summit Entertainment

Following his “Harry Potter” role, Pattinson appeared in movies like “Little Ashes” and “How to Be.” The aforementioned films were both released in 2008, the same year that Pattinson starred as a vampire named Edward Cullen in “Twilight,” a big-screen adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy novel of the same name.

Pattinson performed two songs, “Never Think,” and “Let Me Sign,” for the “Twilight” soundtrack.

The success of the first “Twilight” movie, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, resulted in four sequels released between 2009 and 2012, based on Meyer’s novels: “New Moon,” “Eclipse,” “Breaking Dawn: Part 1,” and “Breaking Dawn: Part 2.”

After the final installment was released, Pattinson steered away from blockbuster or franchise movies and focused on smaller films helmed by directors he was a fan of, like Claire Denis (“High Life”) and Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse“).

Next, he’ll star as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” in theaters on Friday, March 4.