Robert Pattinson Has Left The Home He Shared With Kristen Stewart [Report]

R.Pattz out.Following yesterday’s public apology from Kristen Stewart for cheating with her “Snow White” director Rupert Sanders, Robert Pattinson has left the Los Angeles home the two “Twilight” stars shared, People.com is reporting.

“I’m not sure they’ll be able to recover from this,” a source close to the couple, who have been dating for three years since initially meeting on the “Twilight” set, told the magazine.



And while an emotional and very casually dressed Stewart has been photographed out and about in Los Angeles following her apology, People is reporting that Pattinson is “in seclusion and not in contact with Stewart.”

The 26-year-old Brit “is heartbroken and angry,” adds the People source.

And another insider told the mag, “Kristen really loves Rob more than anything. He’s all that matters to her right now.”

