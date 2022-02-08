Robert Pattinson says he felt ‘like an idiot’ because he didn’t realize that Batman is ‘the world’s greatest detective’

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman.’ Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson spoke to GQ about how “The Batman” focuses on the titular character as a detective.

Pattinson said he feels “like an idiot” for not knowing Batman is called “the world’s greatest detective.”

“The Batman” hits theaters on Friday, March 4.

Robert Pattinson said that he wasn’t familiar with Bruce Wayne/The Batman‘s detective side before signing on to play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

“I watched a rough cut of the movie by myself. And the first shot is so jarring from any other ‘Batman’ movie that it’s just kind of a totally different pace,” Pattinson said in a March 2022 cover story for GQ, released on Tuesday.

He continued: “It was what Matt was saying from the first meeting I had with him: ‘I want to do a ’70s noir detective story, like ‘The Conversation.’ And I kind of assumed that meant the mood board or something, the look of it. But from the first shot, it’s, Oh, this actually is a detective story.”

Pattinson said that he feels “like an idiot” for being oblivious to Batman’s reputation in the comics as a skilled sleuth.

“I didn’t even know that Batman was ‘the world’s greatest detective’; I hadn’t heard that in my life before — but it really plays,” he said, explaining that this movie shows Batman fighting but also conversing with the police force.

“The Batman,” starring Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, is set for release on March 4. The star-studded cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

In previous interviews, Reeves has said that the film will be inspired by writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli’s “Batman: Year One” comic, which centers on the titular character’s early days as a vigilante.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in January 2019, the director said that his version of the often-told story of the superhero will center on Batman “in his detective mode.”

“The comics have a history of that,” Reeves said. “He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Reeves also told Esquire UK that films like “The French Connection” and “Taxi Driver” served as influences for his take on the character, in addition to the grunge band Nirvana that was led by frontman Kurt Cobain.

More recently, the director elaborated on exploring Bruce’s detective instincts rather than the rich playboy he’s often depicted as in film adaptations.

“This idea of a place that is corrupt, and you try to swim against the tide in order to fight against it and make a difference, is quintessential Batman,” he told MovieMaker. “And at the center of those noir stories is almost always the detective, right? And that’s why he is the world’s greatest detective. And so this story is, in addition to being almost a horror movie, and a thriller, and an action movie, at its core, it’s also very much a detective story.”

