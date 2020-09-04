Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, halting production on 'The Batman'

Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne/The Batman in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’

According to Vanity Fair, “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus, halting production on the upcoming film.

Production on “The Batman” began in early 2020 and was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming resumed days ago in England.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” Warner Bros. said in a statement shared by Vanity Fair.

The movie is set for release in 2021.

On Thursday, Daily Mail reported that an unidentified crew member of the upcoming movie tested positive days after filming resumed in London.

Hours later, Vanity Fair reported that Pattinson, who stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman, is the person who tested positive.

Deadline also reported the news.

According to the publication, “other highly placed sources” confirmed that the 34-year-old actor is the crew member who tested positive.

Christophe Ena/AP Robert Pattinson plays the titular character in ‘The Batman.’

This is the second time that production was paused for “The Batman.”

Director Matt Reeves previously said that they were able to film about 25-30% of the movie early in 2020 before production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the small amount of material that was shot, Reeves was able to give fans a proper look at Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in a teaser trailer that was released at DC FanDome (a virtual convention) on August 22.

The teaser, which was packed with some clever Easter eggs, also showed ZoÃ« Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Colin Farrell looked unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Warner Bros. ‘The Batman’ is set for release in 2021.

Reeves said that he was impressed by Pattinson’s ability to completely disappear into his roles over the past few years, describing him as a “chameleon.”

The director also reiterated that this isn’t an origin tale, and instead explores the main character during his second year of being a vigilante.

“The Batman” is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

Representatives for Pattinson and Warner Bros. didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

