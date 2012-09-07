Robert Pattinson And The Twilight Cast Talk 'Working Together As A Family' At The VMAs

Robert Pattinson and the cast of Twilight, ex Kristen Stewart, made a special presentation at the MTV Video Music Awards to promote the last final Twilight instalment “Breaking Dawn, Part 2.”



“For over four years, we’ve been working together as a family on the Twilight series,” said Taylor Lautner, before Pattinson announced the newest teaser for the movie.

Stewart, who cheated on Pattinson with her Snow White director Rupert Sanders, missed the VMAs to promote her movie “On The Road” in Toronto.

Watch the clip below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.