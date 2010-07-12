Here Are The Odds Each Of The PIIGS Countries Will Need A Restructuring

European sovereign debt could be set for a restructuring within the next two years, specifically on the eurozone fringe, according to Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Mundell.



Mundell labels the risks as follows, according to Bloomberg:

Italy – 10%

Spain – 20%

Portugal – 20%

Ireland – 20%

Greece – 40%

Greece remains the market’s primary concern at the moment, and that is reflected in the country’s sovereign CDS.

From CMA Datavision:

