Here Are The Odds Each Of The PIIGS Countries Will Need A Restructuring

Gregory White

European sovereign debt could be set for a restructuring within the next two years, specifically on the eurozone fringe, according to Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Mundell.

Mundell labels the risks as follows, according to Bloomberg:

  • Italy – 10%
  • Spain – 20%
  • Portugal – 20%
  • Ireland – 20%
  • Greece – 40%

Greece remains the market’s primary concern at the moment, and that is reflected in the country’s sovereign CDS.

From CMA Datavision:

Greece CDS

