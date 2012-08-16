This Guy Ruined One Of The Largest Money-Laundering Schemes In The World

Photo: AP

U.S. Customs Special Agent Robert Mazur spent five years in the 1980s infiltrating the highest circles of Colombia’s drug cartels. His book, The Infiltrator: My Secret Life Inside the Dirty Banks Behind Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel, explained how he helped transform more than $34 million in cocaine cash into traceable, paper-trailed bank transactions under the pseudonym Bob L. Musella.



In the end “Operation C-Chase” became one of the most successful undercover operations in U.S. law enforcement history, leading to the indictment of 85 individuals – including several officials affiliated with the then-seventh largest privately-held bank in the world, the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) – and the conviction of General Manuel Noriega.

Mazur says that “the international community is today doing the same thing that BCCI and their officers were doing 20 years ago,” citing the HSBC money-laundering scandal and the tax havens of the super-rich.

Below is the first interview—here is Part 2 and Part 3—that Mazur gave to VICE, in which he explains how the massive investigation played out:

SEE ALSO: 16 Maps Of Drug Flow Into The United States >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.