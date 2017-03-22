A sugar expert explains the unhealthy downside of smoothies

Smoothies might be better for you than juice, but not by much according to Professor at Pediatric Endocrinology, UC San Francisco and author of “The Hacking of the American Mind” and “Fat Chance”, Robert Lustig. By pulverizing fruit into a thick paste, you’re losing out on the insoluble fibre and its benefits. Put simply, you’re better off eating fruit than drinking smoothies or juice.

