LivePerson CEO LoCascio: Microsoft Must Open Its Platforms To Developers

Apple, Twitter and Facebook are in charge of a new generation cloud computing where companies create app platforms for individual developers to build on top of.



LivePerson, a real-time assistance company, recently opened its platform for the first time. CEO Robert LoCascio talks about the benefits of this strategy, Microsoft’s struggles to branch out from Windows, and Google’s failed attempts to move in the cloud computing market aggressively.

