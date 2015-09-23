Bayern Munich player comes off bench, immediately scores 5 goals in 9 minutes in unreal hot streak

Scott Davis

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski had one of the more incredible hot streaks ever seen in soccer in a Bundesliga match with Wolfsburg.

In the second half, Lewandowski checked in at the 46th minute and in the 51st minute, scored a goal.

63 seconds later, he scored another. About two-and-a-half minutes later he had a hat trick. A little over two minutes later, he had a fourth goal. A little over three minutes later, he had a fifth goal.

In the span on nine minutes, Lewandowski scored five goals!

FOX Soccer tweeted all five of them, showing off Lewandowski’s surreal explosion:

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl highlighted just how absurd the streak was:

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola’s reaction was almost as great:


In a span of nine minutes, Lewandowski essentially put the game away. It would have taken, well, a Lewandowski-like streak from Wolfsburg to even come close to making it a match again.  

