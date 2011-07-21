Meet The Man Who Probably Just Spent $4.8 Billion On A Solid Gold Yacht

Photo: Courtesy Stuart Hughes
An anonymous Malaysian businessman just dropped an incredible $4.8 BILLION on a solid gold yacht.That’s 10 times the amount Russian mogul Roman Abramovitch spent on his megayacht, the Eclipse, which previously held the title of the world’s most expensive yacht.
There aren’t many people in the world who could afford such an extravagance, let along that many Malaysians.
According to Forbes billionaires’ list, only three Malaysians have a net worth of $5 billion or more.
If the $4.8 billion figure is accurate — and a representative from Stuart Hughes, the yacht’s maker, assured us that it is — the most likely buyer is Robert Kuok, the richest man in Malaysia, with a net worth of $12.5 billion (the rep would not confirm or deny that the owner is Kuok).
Kuok is notoriously private and an astute businessman, so it’s somewhat shocking to think he would drop more than a third of his assets on a blinged-out vessel.
But hey, stranger things have happened.
Kuok is a self-made billionaire whose Kuok Group owns a diverse network of businesses under three holding companies in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.
But the bulk of his wealth comes from his stake in Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil company.
Kuok also has a hotel empire. He founded the Shangri La Group, which operates dozens of luxury hotels across Asia.
He emerged from retirement in 2002 after his longtime lieutenant, Richard Liu, died at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
