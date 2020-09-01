Robert Kraft reportedly sent Tom Brady an emotional text thanking Brady for being 'so classy' after the QB left the Patriots in free agency

Gregory Payan/AP Images Robert Kraft and Tom Brady.

After Tom Brady met Robert Kraft and told him he was leaving the Patriots in free agency, Kraft sent Brady an emotional text message.

“Love you more than you know for being so classy in everything you do. Your parents should be so proud. I love them for creating you. You are truly one of a kind,” Kraft said, according to a new book.

Brady and the Patriots amicably split, and Brady said he cried when telling Kraft he planned on leaving.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent Tom Brady an emotional text message in March thanking him for being “so classy” after the quarterback decided to leave the Patriots.

According to Jeff Benedict’s new book “The Dynasty,” excerpted by Peter King of NBC Sports, Brady and Kraft met on March 17 after Brady’s contract with the Patriots expired. Brady reportedly texted Kraft that he was “corona-free” and went to Kraft’s house to have a discussion. There, the two agreed to move on, with Brady eventually signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Benedict, as Brady left Kraft’s house, Kraft sent Brady a text message, thanking him one last time.

“Love you more than you know for being so classy in everything you do. Your parents should be so proud. I love them for creating you. You are truly one of a kind,” Kraft’s text read, according to Benedict.

Kraft often said he loved Brady like a son. After Brady announced his move from the Patriots, Kraft said the two had a “positive, respectful discussion,” and although it didn’t end the way he wanted, Brady had earned the right to move on.

Reports have suggested for years that Brady was not entirely happy with the situation in New England and that he and head coach Bill Belichick mostly maintained a “business relationship.” Brady reportedly was miffed about the amount of credit he received in victory and by the Patriots’ unwillingness to give him a long-term contract, instead, playing it year-to-year.

For as much as Brady decided to leave the Patriots, the Patriots had also opened the door by not making a long-term commitment.

Brady told Howard Stern in April that he cried during the meeting with Kraft when he said he wasn’t going to return to the Patriots.

“I wish nothing but the best for them,” Brady said of the Patriots. “I have a lot of friends there, so I want them to do great.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.