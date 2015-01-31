Robert Kraft's Gutsy $175 Million Investment In The New England Patriots Has Paid Off Big Time

Cork Gaines

In 1994, Robert Kraft owned Foxboro Stadium, then the home of the New England Patriots, and rejected a $US75 million offer to buy out the lease, which would have allowed the team to move. Instead, Kraft paid a then-NFL record $US175 million to buy the team and keep it in the Boston area.

It was a gutsy move for a team playing nearly a decade’s worth of bad football in an outdated stadium. The purchase price is the equivalent of about $US300 million in today’s dollars. The team is now the second-most valuable team in the NFL, valued at $US2.6 billion, according to Forbes.com’s latest valuations.

In 2000, the Patriots were considered just slightly above average with a value of $US464 million compared with the average NFL team of $US423 million. Since then, the value of the Patriots has increased 460% while the value of the average NFL team has increased 237%, and there are reasons to think the team is actually worth more than $US2.6 billion.

Not bad. Not a bad investment at all.

New England Patriots ValueBusinessInsider.com

NOW WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Models Hit The Gridiron In Their Sexy Super Bowl Ad

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.