Robert Kraft Avoids Reporter's Question When Asked If The White House Told Him To Say His Super Bowl Ring Was A Gift For Putin

During an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked to clarify how his Super Bowl ring ended up in the possession of Vladimir Putin and both his answers and his non-answers were very telling.

How Putin first acquired the ring is a point of contention as Kraft originally stated that he was just showing Putin the ring and was not giving it to him.

While discussing the ring’s current whereabouts, Norah O’Donnell asked Kraft if the White House asked him to say the ring was a present, conflicting with Kraft’s earlier statement.

Kraft, paused and looked in the direction of O’Donnell. He then offered a brief smile, continued to discuss the ring’s location, and never answered the question.

Earlier in the appearance, Kraft does refer to the ring as a “present” but hints that this was not the original intent, saying he had “an opportunity…to show [Putin] the ring and it worked out that I gave it to him as a present.”

Maybe the entire incident was just a misunderstanding. But Kraft’s carefully worded answers to some questions and his refusal to answer others suggests that the real story is much different than the official story.

Here is video of Kraft’s appearance. O’Donnell asks Kraft about the White House pressure at the 6:00 mark…

