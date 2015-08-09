We may never learn how the zombie apocalypse started on 'The Walking Dead'

Gene Page/AMC Norman Reedus plays fan favourite Daryl Dixon in ‘The Walking Dead.’

One of the biggest mysteries on AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead” is finding out how the zombie apocalypse began.

When AMC announced the series’ spinoff/companion series, “Fear the Walking Dead,” one of the early theories was that we’d finally learn exactly how it all began.

It made sense. After all, the series will take place shortly before some events in “The Walking Dead.”

We’ve previewed the first two episodes of the new series, and while we certainly get a lot of hints about the outbreak in “Fear,” creator Robert Kirkman maintains we won’t learn how the end of civilisation began.

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC Four of the main cast members from ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ From left to right: Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Alycia Debnam Carey, and Frank Dillane.

In press notes for the companion series, Kirkman is asked outright whether we “will we see the origin of the virus.”

In short, his answer is a strong negative.

This is his full response:

I still maintain that’s not an important aspect of the story. I think watching Fear the Walking Dead, you’ll get a bigger picture of the world, but as far as digging down to actually find the smoking gun and realising what that causes, it’s really just unimportant to the overall story. If we were to do a companion to The Walking Dead and it was about a bunch of scientists that were working to find the cure and finding out the origins, that would bore me to tears.

“Fear the Walking Dead” premieres on AMC August 23 at 9 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.