Trader Who Just Left Deutsche Bank Reportedly Had Affair With Subordinate's Wife

This may be the reason why Deutsche Bank suddenly announced on Wednesday that Robert Karofsky, head of equities trading, was taking a leave of absense “effective immediately.”



He’s accused of having an affair with his subordinate’s wife, according to the NYPost.

Apparently he left Deutsche after a “heated argument” with one of his senior traders, who’s remaining anonymous.

Karofsky, 43, who graduated in 1989 from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, wouldn’t comment to The Post. The senior trader who accused Karofsky told the paper:

“It is a sensitive matter.”

