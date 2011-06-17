THE DIRTY DOZEN: 12 Fruits And Vegetables That Are Covered In Pesticides

Photo: muammer via flickr
Pesticides were introduced into farming over 70 years ago and helped pave the way for the modern agriculture that allows the world to eat.The Pesticide Action Network (PAN) is an organisation working to provide a comprehensive glimpse into the chemicals people eat as they consume their produce.
The list, titled What’s on my food?, gives more than 50 fruits and vegetables and the pesticides found in an average sampling.
We picked out the 12 pieces of produce with the highest number of toxins on them.
34 pesticide residues including 4 carcinogens, 17 suspected hormone disruptors, 10 nuerotoxins, 6 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 14 honeybee toxins.
Captan-- a carcinogen -- is found on 16.8% of grapes.
Iprodine -- a carcinogen and hormone disruptor -- is found on 16.1% of grapes.
Grapes are said to help improve constipation, asthma, heart disease, and migraines.
33 pesticide residues including 7 carcinogens, 19 suspected hormone disruptors, 9 nuerotoxins, 6 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 14 honeybee toxins.
Formetanate hydrochloride -- a nuerotoxin and honeybee toxin -- is found on 53.2% of nectarines.
Phosmat -- a carcinogen, nuerotoxin and honeybee toxin -- is found on 32.3% of nectarines.
Nectarines are said to help in the prevention of heart disease, macular degeneration, and cancer.
37 pesticide residues including 7 carcinogens, 12 suspected hormone disruptors, 9 nuerotoxins, 6 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 11 honeybee toxins.
Chlorpropham -- a honeybee toxin -- is found on 75.7% of potatoes.
Imidacloprid -- a honeybee toxin -- is found on 23% of potatoes.
Potatoes are said to help in weight gain, digestion, skin care, and rheumatism.
42 pesticide residues including 7 carcinogens, 19 suspected hormone disruptors, 10 nuerotoxins, 6 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 17 honeybee toxins.
Thiabendazole -- a carcinogen and developmental or reproductive toxin -- is found on 87.9% of apples.
Azinphos methyl -- a nuero toxin and honeybee toxin -- is found on 31.8% of apples.
Apples are said to help benefit asthma, weight loss, cholesterol, and diabetes.
46 pesticide residues including 9 carcinogens, 25 suspected hormone disruptors, 10 nuerotoxins, 8 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 25 honeybee toxins.
DCPA -- a carcinogen -- is found on 50% of collard greens.
DDE p,p -- a carcinogen, hormone disruptor and developmental or reproductive toxin -- is found on 29.5% of collard greens.
Collard greens are said to help benefit thyroid function, cholesterol, and blood pressure.
48 pesticide residues including 8 carcinogens, 25 suspected hormone disruptors, 8 nuerotoxins, 6 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 23 honeybee toxins.
Permethrin Total -- a carcinogen, hormone disruptor and honeybee toxin -- is found on 52.5% of spinach.
Permethrin trans -- a carcinogen, hormone disruptor and honeybee toxin -- is found on 47.4% of spinach.
Spinach is said to help benefit heart functions, gastrointestinal health, and eyesight.
49 pesticide residues including 11 carcinogens, 26 suspected hormone disruptors, 13 nuerotoxins, 10 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 19 honeybee toxins.
Imidalcloprid -- a honeybee toxin -- is found on 52.5% of sweet bell peppers.
Methamidophos -- a carcinogen and honeybee toxin -- is found on 33.8% of sweet bell peppers.
Bell peppers are said to benefit eyesight, prevent blood clots, and cholesterol.
51 pesticide residues including 12 carcinogens, 29 suspected hormone disruptors, 9 nuerotoxins, 10 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 21 honeybee toxins.
Imidacloprid -- a honeybee toxin -- is found on 73.1% of lettuce.
DCPA -- a carcinogen -- is found on 30.6% of lettuce.
Lettuce is said to help benefit digestion, liver health, and cataracts.
52 pesticide residues including 8 carcinogens, 24 suspected hormone disruptors, 14 nuerotoxins, 7 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 21 honeybee toxins.
Boscalid -- a carcinogen -- is found on 34.8% of blueberries.
Pyraclostrobin -- a honeybee toxin -- is found on 33.7% of blueberries.
Blueberries are said to help improve vision, heart disease, and cancer.
54 pesticide residues including 9 carcinogens, 24 suspected hormone disruptors, 11 nuerotoxins, 12 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 19 honeybee toxins.
Captan -- a carcinogen -- is found on 55.1% of strawberries.
Boscalid -- a carcinogen -- is found on 48.2% of strawberries.
Strawberries are said to help eyesight, bone-health, and inflamation.
62 pesticide residues including 10 carcinogens, 29 suspected hormone disruptors, 12 nuerotoxins, 11 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 25 honeybee toxins.
Fludioxonil -- a honeybee toxin -- is found on 47.6% of peaches.
Iprodine -- a carcinogen and hormone disruptor -- is found on 31.1% of peaches.
Peaches are said to help benefit animia, digestion, kidney stones, gastritis, acidosis, and nephritis.
64 pesticide residues including 13 carcinogens, 31 suspected hormone disruptors, 12 nuerotoxins, 14 developmental or reproductive toxins, and 20 honeybee toxins.
Permethrin trans -- a carcinogen, hormone disruptor, and honeybee toxin -- is found on 41.8% of celery.
Permethrin cis -- a carcinogen, hormone disruptor, and honeybee toxin -- is found on 39.0% of celery.
Celery is said to help benefit blood pH, cholesterol, and constipation.
