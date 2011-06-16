The CIA Is Building A Secret Drone Base Outside Yemen

Preparing for the possible victory of an anti-American faction in Yemen, the CIA has ramped up construction of a new secret drone base “somewhere in the Middle East.”



According to the Associated Press, American intelligence officials are concerned that new leadership in Yemen might ban the U.S. from hunting al Qaeda militants there in the future.

The U.S. has been taking advantage of the wide-scale unrest in Yemen to target militants flushed from hiding and vulnerable without their traditional support networks. The Yemeni government has allowed increased drone strikes (and even US fighter jet sorties) in the country, as has provided intelligence for targeting the strikes.

The new base, being built at an undisclosed location, will provide a well fortified staging ground to continue the drone operations regardless of who ascends to power.

