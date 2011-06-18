The Biggest Threat To U.S. Troops In Afghanistan Is The Local Soldiers They're Training

Photo: isafmedia

American soldiers are increasingly being targeted and killed by the Afghan troops they train.The Wall Street Journal reports on a classified military study which says the situation is “a rapidly growing systematic threat” that could undo the whole war effort.



According to author Jeffrey Bordin, a political and behavioural scientist working for the U.S. Army, the scope of the killings “may be the most unprecedented between ‘allies’ in modern history.”

Seen as a necessary effort before turning over control of the country to the Afghans in 2014, the U.S. is spending $12 billion this year to train the Afghan army and police.

Afghan troops have killed 57 American soldiers since 2007, including an attack in April that left several American officers dead at the Kabul airport.

Military officials insist the killings are more akin to bar-fights than politically motivated attacks.

Coalition forces maintain the study is flawed and criticise Bordin for his “unprofessional rhetoric and sensationalism.”

