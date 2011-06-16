Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai To Step Down In 2014

Photo: by Harald Dettenborn

In breaking news, defence Secretary Robert Gates announced today that Hamid Karzai intends to step down as Afghanistan’s president in 2014.According to Reuters, Gates told a Senate panel on Wednesday that Karzai is required to step down by Afghanistan’s constitution and he will not attempt to change any rules to help him stay in office.



2014 remains the goal for transitioning military control from U.S. troops to Afghanistan forces.

