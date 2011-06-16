Iran Launches Another Satellite Into Orbit

Photo: AP

Iranian state television says Iran has launched a Rasid satellite into earth orbit.According to the Associated Press, the locally produced module was launched by a Safir missile on Wednesday. There has been no independent confirmation of the report (via CBS).



It’s the second satellite Iran has put into orbit. The first, named Omid, was launched in 2009. The Iranian TV report said the new satellite is designed to produce high resolution maps.

Iran’s decade-long space program has raised alarms in the West, because the same technology that allows missiles to launch satellites can be used to fire warheads. Israel, the U.S. and others charge that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons. Iran denies that.

