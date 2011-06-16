Pakistan Arrests 35-40 CIA "Informants."

Photo: AP

Despite Pakistan’s denial that it arrested any army personnel in its round-up of alleged CIA informants, the Washington Post confirmed the name of an army major who’s been detained.Amir Aziz is a doctor in the Pakistan army who lived adjacent to the Bin Laden compound for several years before being recruited by the CIA to monitor traffic in and out of the walled residence.



Aziz’s neighbours confirmed the doctor disappeared just days after the May 2 raid and hasn’t been seen since.

All told up to 40 people have been arrested for supporting the U.S. in the raid, including a milkman who made deliveries to Bin Laden’s compound.

Pakistan’s round-up of CIA “informants” further strains the already-strained-to-the-breaking-point relations between it and The United States.

