China Is Systematically Hacking U.S. Networks -- And They're Getting Nastier

China is systematically hacking into U.S. networks, stealing source code, research, manufacturing advancements, and government plans.In an opinion article at the Wall Street Journal, national security specialist Richard Clark says the attacks have been happening for years and they’re getting nastier.



Three years ago the director of the British Security Service instructed hundreds of CEOs in the U.K. that it was likely all of their companies had been hacked by the Chinese government.

The Aurora attacks earlier this year targeting Google, Cisco, Adobe, and Juniper were widely publicized, The Night Dragon attacks followed, with Chinese hackers targeting worldwide oil and gas companies seeking “bid data” — the location, size, and value of oil deposits around the world.

The most disturbing known attacks came in 2009, however, when spies from China gained access to the U.S. electrical grid, installing a system of “back doors’ allowing intruders to regain access at any time and cripple the power distribution network in the U.S. Military strategists say this may be how China would attempt equal footing with the militarily superior United States.

Late last month U.S. officials declared cyber-attacks an act of war, but in private, officials admit America has no strategy to stop the Chinese assaults, and no directive on what to do when they occur.

