Business Insider Launches A New Military And defence Vertical

The United States is a militaristic nation that’s spending nearly one-fifth of its annual budget on defence in 2012: $671 billion, which is more than any other country in the world spends on national defence.But most of us have little idea how it’s actually being portioned out, and what that means to military members, the government and everyday citizens.



Nearly 1.5 million active duty servicemembers are stationed across the globe, doing things that are often as unsavory as they are heroic.

The effects that all that money and all those troops have on the world are two vastly different things, so I’ve asked that the new vertical be called Military & defence. The two are not the same.

As a former Army soldier I find some matters relate to members of the military, their families, and veterans that fall outside the policies and corporations that make up U.S. defence.

We plan to focus on issues important to the average American while being accurate and with enough inside connections to attract readers within the military as well.

We will bring readers everything from profiles on America’s largest defence firms and contractors, to pictures from soldiers on the ground, to slideshows on the war machinery your taxes are being used to buy.

And we’ll be sure to write it in a way that’s compelling and interesting to read.

So, welcome to the new vertical, and feel free to email me with any suggestions or leads. We are also looking for contributors, so if any of you write about military matters, or follow someone who does, please feel free to let us know because we’re always looking for new perspectives.

And how about a nod to the BI tech team for hooking me up with the coolest header and logo on the site? BI blue in a camouflage pattern, now if only I can get them to make me a t-shirt.

