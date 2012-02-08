The US Is Considering Humanitarian Aid To Syria

Syrian Protests

As events in Syria get worse by the day, any news of potential relief is jumped at, and that’s what happened when a Breaking News tweet came out citing Reuters, saying the U.S. may be sending aid to the Syrians.The tweet: “White House says US considering sending humanitarian aid to Syrian people as it ramps up pressure on Assad government – @Reuters“



Although there is no corresponding tweet @Reuters, MSNBC reports that White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters today that “We are going to continue to work with international allies … to put the pressure required. We are exploring the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to Syrians.”

A little non-committal, but better than nothing. Carney also said that the U.S. would not be arming the anti-government rebels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.