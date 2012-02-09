There Wasn't Just One Sniper At The Super Bowl, They Were Everywhere

Earlier today we posted some indoor photos from the Super Bowl showing a sniper’s nest inside the stadium.



U.S. Tactical Inc. posted the pictures, but says they were forced to pull them when the comments got out of hand. In their place they put these. Looks like a different weapon, perhaps still sporting a custom stock.

The guys at Tactical are calling this Super Bowl Overwatch 2012 (via @Silent_762).

Photo: US Tactical Inc via Facebook

Photo: US Tactical Inc via Facebook

Photo: US Tactical Inc via Facebook

