REPORT: North Korea Is Rebuilding These US Drones And Strapping Them With High Explosives

Raytheon’s MQM-107D Streaker Drone

Photo: US Army

Importing technology through an unknown Middle East nation, North Korea is reverse engineering American drones with the hope of building a fleet of its own. defence News recounts a Feb 5 report that says Raytheon’s MQM-107D Streaker target drones, used by the U.S. Army, are likely being hauled through Syria on their way to the DPRK and into the labs.



An anonymous official in Seoul told the Yonhap news agency that the drones will likely be deployed along the shores of the Yellow Sea to the south of the country.

Capable of flying at 40,000 feet at speeds up to 575 mph, the North Koreans are also experimenting with equipping the drones with high explosives, but have so far yet to succeed.

