These Antique Planes Were Pulled From The Grave To Become Works Of Art

Jana Kasperkevic, Robert Johnson
Painted Plane

Photo: FlopBox

Nestled on 80 acres of land outside Tuscon sits the Pima Air & Space Museum, the largest non-government funded aerospace museum in the United States.And as of January 28, home to one of the more unique art shows hitting the U.S. this winter.

More than 30 artists contributed to an exhibit called “The Boneyard Project” where they’ve pulled World War II aircraft from their desert tombs and painted them back to life.

Aside from a collection of vintage and elaborately tagged old planes, apparently it’s quite a party out there in the desert with DJs, bands, and some heavy-duty crowds.

The Flop Box was good enough to provide the following pictures of the exhibit in progress and one of its artists at work.

The Boneyard Project is a tribute to the art developed after World Wars I and II

Source: The Flop Box

Using these planes as canvases is a tribute to the pop culture icons and pinups that decorated American fighters and bombers

Source: The Flop Box

Andrew Schoultz working on the wing

Source: The Flop Box

Schoultz's work was displayed at Art Basel Miami Beach last year

Source: The Flop Box

The Lockheed VC 140 Jetstar that Schoultz painted was once used as Air Force One

Source: The Flop Box

Source: The Flop Box

Source: The Flop Box

Schoultz hard at work

Source: The Flop Box

A shot of Bäst in the C45 cockpit with Schoultz taking a break inside

Source: The Flop Box

This cockpit is from a C45 used during World War II

Source: The Flop Box

Artist Bäst recently worked with Marc Jacobs on a design for Jacobs' clothing line

Source: The Flop Box

There is an indoor exhibit of decorated nose cones

Source: The Flop Box

More than 30 noses were painted for The Boneyard Project

Source: The Flop Box

Source: The Flop Box

Planes' nose cones tend to remain even after planes have been picked apart for scraps

Source: The Flop Box

