These Antique Planes Were Pulled From The Grave To Become Works Of Art

Nestled on 80 acres of land outside Tuscon sits the Pima Air & Space Museum, the largest non-government funded aerospace museum in the United States.And as of January 28, home to one of the more unique art shows hitting the U.S. this winter.



More than 30 artists contributed to an exhibit called “The Boneyard Project” where they’ve pulled World War II aircraft from their desert tombs and painted them back to life.

Aside from a collection of vintage and elaborately tagged old planes, apparently it’s quite a party out there in the desert with DJs, bands, and some heavy-duty crowds.

The Flop Box was good enough to provide the following pictures of the exhibit in progress and one of its artists at work.

