35-Year-Old Man Gets Hundreds Of Girls To Strip For Him On Webcam By Posing As Justin Bieber

Mugshot Robert Hunter

A 35-year-old British man was sentenced to 14 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to convincing minors to send him sexual videos sometimes by posing as Justin Bieber online,

according toBBC News.

Police reportedly found 800 illicit videos in Robert Hunter’s possession. He targeted hundreds of underage girls and boys from all over the world.

Hunter used Facebook, Skype, and MSN to communicate with the young victims, according to Sky News.

Prosecutor Richard Bennett told the British publication Metro that Hunter hid his age while talking to his victims and that “as a further demonstration of the naivete and innocence of his victims, he was also able to persuade some that he was the music artist Justin Bieber.”

He reportedly told the young girls, posing as Bieber, that he would be their boyfriend if they stripped for him, BBC reported.

Hunter also posed as a teenage girl to lure young boys into performing sex acts on camera, according to Bennett. He then used those videos to lure more girls.

Judge Peter Bowers called the crimes a “sadistic exploitation over a number of years preying on girls’ naivety who were undermined by their own behaviour.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.